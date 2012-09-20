HONG KONG, Sept 20 Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd
on Thursday said it has appointed United Company RUSAL
Plc chairman Barry Chun-Yuen Cheung an independent
non-executive director.
Cheung, 54, is chairman of the board of directors and
independent non-executive director of RUSAL, chairman of the
Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange and an independent non-executive
director of Gateway Energy & Resource Holdings. He is also a
non-official member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong
Special Administrative Region and chairman and board member of
the Urban Renewal Authority.
Cheung is due of take up his position on AIA's board of
directors beginning on Sept. 20.
AIA independent non-executive director Rafael Si-Yan Hui
resigned on March 29 and was later implicated in an anti-graft
investigation involving two billionaire brothers who ran Asia's
largest property developer.
