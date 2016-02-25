* Value of AIA's new business up 26 pct to $2.20 bln
* Net profit down 18 pct to $2.69 bln, hit by equities
losses
* Life insurer hikes dividend by 39 pct
* Confident in outlook for Asia despite market volatility
* Shares up 0.9 pct, outperform Hong Kong index
(Adds shares, comments from CEO, analysts)
By Lisa Jucca
HONG KONG, Feb 25 AIA Group Ltd
reported a 26 percent rise in new business and offered a
higher-than-expected annual dividend in a show of confidence in
the growth prospects of its Asian base despite recent volatility
that hit its bottom line.
The world's No.2 life insurer by market capitalisation said
on Thursday the value of new business, a key yardstick for
growth that measures expected profits from new premiums, rose to
$2.20 billion at constant exchange rates in 2015 from $1.85
billion a year earlier, driven by surging demand in its main
market Hong Kong and in China.
Net profit for the year fell 18 percent to $2.69 billion,
hit by market losses from equities and foreign exchange
gyrations in Asia.
AIA, which listed in Hong Kong in 2010 after a spin-off from
bailed-out U.S. insurer AIG, still planned to increase its total
dividend by 39 percent to HK$0.6972 ($0.0897) a share, a move
that boosted shares.
"AIA reported a strong set of results, despite sharp
depreciation of Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar, its
reporting currency and decline of equity markets across Asia,"
Bernstein analyst Linda Sun-Mattison noted shortly after the
results were published.
"Dividend growth of 39 percent came as a positive surprise,
highlighting the strong free surplus generation of the business
and the ongoing improvement in capital efficiency."
Operating profit after tax and before the equities losses
rose 16 percent to $3.21 billion.
CONFIDENCE IN ASIA
Shares in Hong Kong rallied at the open. They were up 0.9
percent by 0137 GMT, outperforming the broad Hang Seng Index
, which was down 0.7 percent.
Chief Executive Mark tucker told a media call Asia would
continue to deliver growth and this would in turn allow the
company to raise its dividend again next year.
"Despite the recent volatility and uncertainty in global
financial markets, Asia remains the most attractive and dynamic
region for life insurance in the world," Chief Executive Mark
Tucker said in a statement.
Asked about a possible interest in Hong Kong's Dah Singh
0440.HK insurance business, which is currently on the market,
Tucker said AIA was 99.9 percent focused on organic growth but
had the capability to conduct acquisitions if the right
opportunity arose.
AIA, originally founded in Shanghai nearly 100 years ago,
was the first foreign insurer to be granted a licence in China.
China and Hong Kong together account for about 50 percent of
AIA's new business growth globally.
($1 = 7.7683 Hong Kong dollars)
