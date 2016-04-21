UPDATE 1-Coal market oversupply risks grow as producers boost output

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, May 15 There is an increasing risk of oversupply in the global coal market as producers respond to higher prices, though power demand in countries such as Indonesia may absorb some extra output, producers and analysts said at an Asian coal conference. The global coal market is forecast to be in an oversupply of 16 million tonnes this year, Noble Resources chief coal analyst Rodrigo Echeverri said on Monday.