BRIEF-Dubai Investments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago
HONG KONG Feb 26 AIA Group Ltd, Asia's third-largest life insurer by market capitalisation, reported a 22 percent rise in annual profit, as it saw strong sales in its core markets of Hong Kong and China.
Net profit rose to a record $3.45 billion, above analysts' expectations of $3.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Under Chief Executive Mark Tucker, the former Asian business of U.S. insurer AIG has since its 2010 listing grown to possess the region's largest life insurance network, signed a 15-year distribution deal with Citigroup, and become the biggest foreign insurance player in mainland China.
AIA said the company's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key yardstick for growth, rose 24 percent to $1.85 billion in the year ended Nov. 30, up from last year's record $1.49 billion.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.