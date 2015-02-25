(Corrects to change "its" to "it" in first paragraph)
* Net profit up 22 pct to record $3.45 billion
* Insurer reaps rewards of expanded China salesforce
* Citi partnership kicks into gear
HONG KONG, Feb 26 AIA Group Ltd,
Asia's third-largest life insurer by market capitalisation,
reported a record 24 percent annual rise in the value of new
business as it reaped the rewards of an expanded China
salesforce and strong growth in Hong Kong.
AIA said the company's value of new business, which measures
expected profits from new premiums and is a key yardstick for
growth, rose to $1.85 billion in the year ended Nov. 30, up from
last year's record $1.49 billion.
The insurer's operating profit grew 38 percent in China, the
biggest rise among its markets, after it increased its
salesforce of active new agents by 42 percent.
Net profit rose 22 percent to a record $3.45 billion, above
analysts' expectations of $3.2 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
AIA was the first foreign player to be granted a license in
China, and the results show the success of the agency strategy
it pioneered as regulatory restrictions have curbed selling via
banking channels.
Under Chief Executive Mark Tucker, the former Asian business
of U.S. insurer AIG that listed in 2010 has created the
region's largest life insurance network, signed a 15-year
distribution deal with Citigroup, and become the biggest
foreign life insurance player in mainland China.
Supportive government policy and increasing awareness of
insurance products have created a favourable environment for
life insurers in China, Jefferies analyst Baron Nie said in a
note published before the earnings.
Analysts had predicted a strong set of results thanks to
strong growth in sales in China, and the impact of the
distribution deal with Citi that came into effect last year in
AIA's main markets of Hong Kong and Singapore.
The 15-year bancassurance deal meant AIA became the
exclusive provider of life insurance products to Citi in those
markets, decreasing its reliance on sales agents in Asia.
Such deals have become an important tool for insurers in
Asia, allowing them to tap banks' vast branch networks when
demand for insurance products is booming.
Analysts had warned ahead of the result that AIA's reported
dollar profit would be hit by the appreciation of the U.S.
dollar against many of the Asian currencies in which the insurer
earns its revenues.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Richard Pullin)