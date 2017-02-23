HONG KONG Feb 24 Life insurer AIA Group Ltd
reported a 28 percent jump in new business in 2016, as
it benefited from strong customer demand in its main markets of
China and Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong-based insurer's value of new business, which
measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge
for growth, rose to $2.75 billion for the year ended Nov. 30, up
from $2.20 billion a year ago, the company said in a filing with
the exchange.
China and Hong Kong together account for about half of new
business growth globally at AIA, originally founded in Shanghai
nearly 100 years ago and the first foreign insurer to be granted
a license in China.
AIA's other major markets include Thailand, Singapore, and
Malaysia - the Southeast Asian countries that have become a
battleground for foreign insurers who are attracted by the
region's lower insurance penetration levels.
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)