HONG KONG, March 21 AIA Group Ltd said
on Wednesday that Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co
had agreed to buy a 1 percent stake in the firm for about $430
million.
AIA said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with
Nippon Life and that the deal would establish "a structured and
mutually beneficial basis for the exchange of industry best
practices on product and distribution matters".
Prior to Wednesday's deal, AIA and Nippon Life had a "casual
exchange of industry practice", AIA spokeswoman Emerald Ng said.
The deal formalises that relationship and introduces a staff
exchange programme between the companies, Ng said.
AIA has no existing operations in Japan.
Barclays insurance analyst Mark Kellock said the small size
of the deal means it is unlikely to produce a "material benefit"
in the short term but that both companies obviously hoped to
gain from the exchange of information on product development and
distribution over the longer term.
With little growth in the Japanese domestic insurance
market, low interest rates and an appreciated yen, Japanese
insurers have been aggressively buying up insurance assets
abroad.
"Due to challenges in the domestic life insurance market,
overseas expansion has recently become important for Japanese
life companies," insurance ratings company A.M. Best wrote in a
note earlier this year.
The note added that while Nippon Life's overseas business is
still small relative to its scale in the domestic market, the
overseas insurance units have reported premium income growth.
"As the company continues to strengthen its existing
overseas business and build collaborative opportunities with
overseas partners, the business is expected to grow further,"
the note said.
In the past year, Nippon Life has also bought stakes in the
asset management and life insurance units of India's Reliance
Capital Ltd.
AIA Group Ltd has insurance operations in 14 Asian markets
and is Asia's No.3 insurer. As of Nov. 30, it had total assets
of $114.5 billion.
Late last month, AIA reported a 40 percent rise in the value
of new business for its fiscal full year and growth in Thailand
despite last year's devastating floods.
Shares of AIA were down 1.44 percent at 27.30 on the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon. The Hang Seng Index
was down 0.47 percent.
