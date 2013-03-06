BRIEF- GFA acquires Tokyo-based property
June 1GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 1 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/A1jfD3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG, March 6 AIA Group Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday that it has priced $1 billion of senior unsecured fixed rate notes, half due in 2018 and half due in 2023.
The issuance is AIA's first and proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance an unsecured credit facility associated with its $1.7 billion purchase of ING Groep NV's Malaysia operations.
The 2018 notes have a coupon of 1.75 percent per year, while the 2023 notes have a coupon of 3.125 percent per year.
ANZ, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Bank arranged the deal. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Umesh Desai; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
June 1GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 1 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/A1jfD3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 1 Strength in bluechip exporters helped the UK's benchmark index inch back towards an all-time high on Thursday and outperform broader European markets where weakness in banks weighed.