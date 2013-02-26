BOSTON Feb 26 Asia's No. 3 insurer, AIA Group
Ltd, reported a 27 percent rise in its value of new
business last fiscal year, helped by growth in Thailand and
Singapore.
The company's value of new business, which measures the
present value of future business, rose to $1.19 billion in the
year ended Nov. 30, while its new business margin climbed 6.4
percentage points to 43.6 percent. AIA's net profit was $3.02
billion or 18 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected per share earnings of 22
cents, according to Thomson Reuters data.
