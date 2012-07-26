CORRECTED-Volkswagen launches €3.5bn dual-tranche hybrid bond
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Volkswagen has set final terms for a €3.5bn dual-tranche hybrid bond, according to a lead.
July 26 AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No. 3 insurer, reported a 28 percent rise in its value of new business in the first half of the year.
Value of new business (VONB), a key metric for insurance companies that measures the present value of future business, rose 28 percent to $512 million in the first half while VONB margins climbed 6.6 percentage points to 42.6 percent.
Net profit rose 10 percent to $1.44 billion.
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Volkswagen has set final terms for a €3.5bn dual-tranche hybrid bond, according to a lead.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of HSBC Bank Oman (HBON) at 'A-' and Bank Muscat (BM) at 'BBB'. National Bank of Oman (NBO), Ahli Bank SAOG (ABO), Bank Dhofar (BD) and Bank Sohar (BS) have also been affirmed at Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on all the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has downgraded the Viability Rating (VR) of ABO, reflecting its weaker funding pro