EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(Adds video link)
HONG KONG, July 26 AIA Group Ltd, the world's fourth-largest insurer by market capitalisation, reported on Friday a forecast-beating 26 percent increase in its value of new business in the first half of the year, buoyed by growth across its markets in Asia.
Value of new business (VONB) measures the projected profits from new policies. The growth in that metric, which Chief Executive Mark Tucker has focused on as an indicator of the company's success, was particularly strong in Malaysia at 69 percent higher than the same period last year. That represents the group's successful integration of ING's former business in the country, bought by AIA in October last year.
AIA also managed a 27 percent increase in new business growth in China at a time when the economy is slowing, a result that the company attributed to improvement in its product mix and an increase in the number of active sales agents on the mainland.
VONB rose to $645 million from $512 million a year earlier, the Hong Kong-based company said. That beat predictions of 21 percent growth, according to the average estimate of three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. VONB margins fell 1 percentage point to 41.6 percent.
Shares of AIA rose almost 2 percent in early trade before erasing gains to trade down 0.5 percent. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was 0.2 percent lower.
AIA's shares have risen 18 percent in the year to date, outperforming those of local peers like PICC, Ping An Group and China Life, which have fallen, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Gary Hill and Chris Gallagher)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.