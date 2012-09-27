HONG KONG, Sept 27 AIA Group Ltd has
agreed to buy British insurer Aviva's 92.3 percent stake
in Sri Lankan insurer Aviva NDB Insurance, AIA said in
a statement on Thursday, making it the Asian insurer's first
acquisition since its initial public offering two years ago.
AIA will pay a net $109 million for the deal, which includes
a 20-year exclusive bancassurance agreement with Sri Lanka's
National Development Bank.
Shares of AIA were up 1.24 percent at 28.60 at midday on the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange.