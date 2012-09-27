* AIA shares extends gain after announcement
* AIA seen frontrunner to buy ING's SE Asian units-sources
* Aviva's Korean and Malaysian assets also up for sale
HONG KONG, Sept 27 Pan Asian insurer AIA Group
Ltd struck its maiden M&A deal as an independent
company by agreeing to buy the bulk of British insurer Aviva's
Sri Lanka operation in a deal valued at $109 million.
It comes as AIA is seen as the frontrunner to buy some of
ING's Southeast Asian operations and as several other
global insurers are stepping up their presence in the region to
tap rapid growth in insurance premiums.
For Aviva, the Sri Lankan exit is part of a wider retreat
from sub-scale Asian markets as it confronts euro zone exposure,
a plunging share price and shakeup of its top management. It has
also put its South Korean and Malaysian businesses up for sale.
AIA, a former unit of U.S. insurer AIG, said on
Thursday that it has agreed to buy a 92.3 percent stake in Aviva
NDB Insurance in a deal which includes a 20-year
exclusive bancassurance agreement with Sri Lanka's National
Development Bank.
AIA is buying stakes from both British insurer Aviva
and NDB and will pay for the acquisition in cash. Shares in AIA
extended gains to trade up 2.3 percent at HK$28.90, outpacing a
1.5 percent rise in the benchmark Hong Kong share index.
Manulife Financial Corp, Sun Life Financial Inc
and Prudential plc, have been in invited to
submit binding bids to buy Aviva's Malaysian unit by Oct. 29,
sources told Reuters earlier this week.
Just under 8 percent of the Aviva NDB asset will remain
publicly traded on the Colombo Stock Exchange. AIA will sell the
83.9 percent stake in NDB Aviva Wealth Management Ltd, which is
part of the transaction, back to NDB.
AIA's chief executive, Mark Tucker, called Sri Lanka
"compelling" because of its strong economic growth prospects and
low existing levels of insurance penetration.
Insurers are increasingly turning to Southeast Asia because
of its high growth and its booming middle class.
The Aviva and NDB joint venture generated gross written
premiums of $81 million in 2011, with life insurance premiums
accounting for about $60.75 million of that amount.
Deutsche Bank is advising AIA on the transaction,
which is still subject to regulatory approval. Aviva had hired
Morgan Stanley to advise on the sale of units in
Malaysia, South Korea and Sri Lanka, sources previously told
Reuters.