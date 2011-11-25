DUBLIN Nov 25 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has appointed the CEO of subsidiary EBS to lead its restructuring efforts as it bids to shrink its balance sheet and become one of two "pillar banks" under a government plan.

A former stock market darling with international ambitions, AIB was effectively nationalised and merged with much smaller EBS Building Society after a disastrous lending binge.

AIB has appointed Fergus Murphy as Transformation Director of the merged entity, Chairman David Hodgkinson said in an internal email seen by Reuters. Murphy will continue to lead EBS for the coming months while the integration with AIB progresses, the email said.

The restructuring team has been tasked with "embedding the new behaviours and culture across the bank", the memo said. The bank has said it will cut around 2,000 jobs.

AIB this week hired David Duffy, a former senior executive at South Africa's Standard Bank International and Dutch bank ING, as its new chief executive.

Like all Irish banks, AIB is reliant on funding from the ECB to pay for day-to-day operations and as part of an EU-IMF bailout needs to radically shrink its assets to end that dependence.

Its loan book is still under pressure from rising arrears and a protracted property crash, and with years of government austerity measures in the pipeline, the demand for credit is expected to remain subdued. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Will Waterman)