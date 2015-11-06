BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines posts qtrly net interest income 3.93 bln pesos
* Qtrly net interest income 3.93 billion pesos versus 3.54 billion pesos
DUBLIN Nov 6 Ireland expects to earn back significantly more than the amount it spent on bailing out Allied Irish Banks (AIB), Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.
"My expectation depending on the timing, would be that the taxpayer will get back significantly more than the 21 billion (euros) that was invested," Noonan told state broadcaster RTE. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Qtrly net interest income 3.93 billion pesos versus 3.54 billion pesos
SHANGHAI, May 2 Jack Ma's private equity firm Yunfeng Capital and Singapore's Temasek have led a $75 million fund-raising round into genomics company WuXi NextCODE, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday, underlining a race for medical data in China.