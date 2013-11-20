BRIEF-DDR streamlines organization
* DDR Corp - changes will result in elimination of 65 existing positions
LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks has opened order books for a benchmark sized three-year euro senior bond at mid-swaps plus 250bp area, according to a market source.
The Ba3/BB/BBB rated deal, which matures on November 28, 2016, is expected to price on Wednesday via joint bookrunners Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion