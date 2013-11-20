LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks has opened order books for a benchmark sized three-year euro senior bond at mid-swaps plus 250bp area, according to a market source.

The Ba3/BB/BBB rated deal, which matures on November 28, 2016, is expected to price on Wednesday via joint bookrunners Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.