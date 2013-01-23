LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks was thrust into the capital markets' spotlight on Tuesday as it raised EUR500m worth of 3.5-year covered bond debt that will repay ECB loans.

The deal found the support of 160 investors that placed EUR2.2bn of orders, even though the bond priced at a tight spread and offered a much lower coupon compared to the issuer's previous three-year deal in November.

Back then, the bailed-out Irish lender sold a EUR500m three-year covered bond at mid-swaps plus 270bp, which carried a 4.125% coupon.

This time round, thanks to a strong rally in the credit market that has seen the Financials Index tighten by around 60bp in the past three months, the issuer was able to price a longer-dated deal with a coupon of just 2.625%.

"AIB plans to continue to reduce its reliance on ECB funding and today's transaction is part of that effort," said Sean Cremen, head of wholesale treasury at AIB.

"With transactions like this, we are making it very clear that we will be back in the market in a measured and structured way from now on."

Banks will be given their first opportunity to start repaying LTRO funds from January 30, and bank treasurers are gearing up to begin handing back the ECB cash.

Bank of Ireland was the first Irish bank to sell a public debt offering in three years back in November, and at the time said it was further evidence of its commitment to replace ECB debt with more sustainable market-based funding.

"Investors around the world have been encouraged by the tough decisions taken by the Republic of Ireland and the Irish banks in addressing their problems. Investors view them as ahead of schedule in their promises," said Ted Lord, head of European covered bonds at Barclays, one of the leads on the AIB 3.5-year deal.

"Bonds like this provide clear evidence of the deep funding abilities of banks in peripheral countries like Ireland away from the ECB."

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS were also bookrunners on the deal.

COST CONSCIOUS

AIB, notoriously cost-conscious, decided to go for a long three-year transaction due to the attractive spread relative to the longer end of the curve, lead managers said.

To calculate relative value, syndicate bankers looked to AIB's outstanding June 2017 bond, which was bid at around mid-swaps plus 220bp.

With that transaction in mind, bankers began testing interest at mid-swaps plus 200bp area.

As the order book grew, guidance was revised to plus 190bp-195bp, and by the time books closed, demand had surpassed EUR2bn and pricing was fixed at plus 185bp - around 5bp through the issuer's outstanding secondary bonds.

"Accounts are continually looking for this kind of paper that can provide them with some yield," said a syndicate official during the deal's execution.

Market observers said that the evident success of the bond shows just how comfortable investors are becoming with peripheral bank credit.

"We're definitely in a place now where no-one raises an eyebrow when an Irish bank accesses the market," said another syndicate.

AIB, which is rated Ba3/BB/BBB (neg/neg/stable) at the senior level and with expected covered bond ratings of Baa3/A/A on the new issue, was Ireland's biggest lender until it was bailed out by the state, which took a 95% stake in September 2010.