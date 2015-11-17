BRIEF-Tongkah Harbour says court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of Co
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks has mandated banks to arrange investor meetings for a potential euro-denominated subordinated Tier 2 bond issue.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goodbody, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS are joint lead managers. The roadshow will take place on November 18 in London and Frankfurt.
The transaction is expected to be rated B2/B by Moody's and S&P.
MILAN, May 6 Loss-making airline Alitalia, which asked to be put under special administration on Tuesday, had debts of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) as of the end of February, Italy's government said on Saturday.