LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks has mandated banks to arrange investor meetings for a potential euro-denominated subordinated Tier 2 bond issue.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goodbody, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS are joint lead managers. The roadshow will take place on November 18 in London and Frankfurt.

The transaction is expected to be rated B2/B by Moody's and S&P.

(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)