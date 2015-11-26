(Adds quotes, background)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks easily placed
500m of Additional Tier 1 bonds with investors on Thursday
morning, an endorsement of its turnaround since being bailed out
by the government in 2009.
AIB skipped IPTs and set guidance for the 500m no-grow
perpetual non-call five-year deal at 7.5% area, before rapidly
fixing at 7.375%. Books closed at 9:30am.
The deal, along with a 750m 10-year non-call five-year Tier
2 bond priced a week ago, forms part of a capital reorganisation
plan agreed with regulators ahead of a planned privatisation.
"If 2011-13 was about restructuring and 2014 saw the
approval of the restructuring plan by the European Commission
and the return to profitability, 2015 brought the
much-awaited-for capital reorganisation plan," said Filippo
Alloatti, a senior credit analyst at Hermes Investment
Management.
He thought the bank's return to the capital markets was well
timed.
"Risks obviously remain on the asset side (NPEs) and the NIM
rise will be probably rather pedestrian but the capital buffer
is considerable."
Its maximum distributable amount cushion, on which coupon
payments depend, is 3.1bn for 2019, based on its fully loaded
CET1 ratio of 9.2%, CreditSights analysts noted. That ratio will
rise to a pro-forma 12.2% once the capital reorganisation has
been completed, they added.
The final yield of 7.375% was largely in line with the
market's expectations.
Several bankers thought the level looked slightly more
aggressive than the Tier 2 bond. That deal priced at swaps plus
395bp, a level that ensured good demand and performance and
effectively paved the way for the AT1. It has since tightened to
around plus 378bp, according to Eikon prices.
Bank of Ireland's B2/B- rated 750m 7.375% perpetual
non-call five, which has a 5.125% CET1 trigger, is bid around
6.54%. AIB's bonds will be temporarily written down if the
bank's CET1 ratio falls below 7%.
"All in, it's a good recovery story but it comes at a price.
We would have preferred 7.5%, but if you look at the coupon in
comparison to other bonds, it's still quite attractive," said
Michael Hunseler, managing director at Assenagon Asset
Management.
"It's also one of the smaller issues which creates a bit of
scarcity, and that should also support the bond. All in, they
had to make this work."
The deal is expected to be rated B- by Fitch, making it one
of the lowest rated AT1 bonds in the market.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint structuring
advisers, together with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy,
Goodbody and HSBC as joint leads.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith, Julian
Baker)