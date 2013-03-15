* AIB CoCo expected launch after March 27 results

* Irish state will be reluctant to sell CoCo below par

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Ireland is poised to sell on its Allied Irish Bank Contingent Convertible (CoCo) as it seeks to capitalise on positive sentiment in the aftermath of the blow-out sovereign EUR5bn bond this week, according to several market sources.

The sale would replicate its exit from a EUR1bn three-year Bank of Ireland (BoI) CoCo in January when it made a EUR10m profit on the position it had owned since the bank's bailout in 2011.

The dealers, Davy, Deutsche Bank and UBS found EUR5bn of demand, and the bond has enjoyed a four-point rise in secondary markets to 105.

Bankers are circling the Finance Ministry in Dublin trying to win a mandate for the latest hot deal from Ireland as it recovers from the banking and sovereign crisis.

On Friday, BoI made the most of soaring demand for Irish debt with a new five-year covered bond, with the deal coming hot on the heels of the Republic of Ireland's EUR5bn 3.9% 10-year benchmark bond on Wednesday that attracted a near EUR13bn order book.

"Ireland's success reaffirms that the country is on the road to recovery, and has opened the door for other Irish issuers to access the market," said a syndicate banker.

"There is certainly demand for CoCos from investors, and from the state's point of view, it makes sense to be deleveraging itself from the banking sector," said another syndicate official.

Provided AIB's full-year results on March 27 don't reveal any major horrors, the path should be clear for Ireland to give investors the chance to purchase the EUR1.6bn CoCo, which pays a coupon of 10% until it matures in 2016.

The CoCo is a subordinated Tier 2 instrument that converts into ordinary shares if AIB's capital ratio falls below 8.25%.

"The results will show the quality of the assets AIB is holding which is vital to investors that will be looking at buying their hybrid instruments," said another banker.

PRICING CONUNDRUM

BoI, which is 15% state-owned, has been storming ahead as it seeks to regain full access to the public markets. In November it returned to the covered bond market and issued a EUR1bn deal and followed that up with a riskier Tier 2 EUR250m capital deal that carried a 10% coupon.

AIB has had to tread more carefully, but has proven market access with two short-dated covered bond deals that were sold in November and January.

The first three-year EUR500m deal priced at 270bp over mid-swaps, while the longer 3.5-year EUR500m offering priced at swaps plus 185bp. Both deals have tightened into 167bp.

AIB is almost 100% state-owned and was far more exposed to the property bubble than BoI. Its tougher ride through the financial crisis should be reflected in AIB's CoCo pricing back from the BoI.

BoI's CoCo, which offered a 10% coupon, priced at 101.

But having netted another EUR5bn from its sovereign bond sales, which puts the government within touching distance of its 2013 funding target, the state has flexibility.

It is certainly not going to be forced to take a loss, bankers said.

"I don't think there is any way the government will accept anything less than par for these instruments. With Bank of Ireland they made a profit and secured a lot of demand," said another syndicate banker.

SMALL, STEADY STEPS

The government has already flagged its plans. Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan made clear that the government will seek a sell bonds and preference shares in Bank of Ireland, AIB and Permanent TSB which amount to almost EUR7bn.

"Selling the AIB CoCo is the first stepping stone for the Irish government," said a banker.

"The next step will be to exit the preference shares but that brings with it its own complications."