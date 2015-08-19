DUBLIN Aug 19 Allied Irish Banks has
agreed to repay consumers charged for insurance against credit
card fraud which was already covered under the basic terms and
conditions of the cards, the bank said on Wednesday.
Like British authorities, Ireland's Central Bank has been
looking at mis-selling by banks which has resulted in hefty
payouts by top lenders, especially related to payment protection
insurance on loans.
A spokeswoman for AIB, Ireland's second-largest domestic
lender, said up to 110,000 customers may be eligible for an
average payout of around 66 euros, implying a payout of up to
7.2 million euros.
In May, Bank of Ireland, UK-based consumer credit
business MBNA and Ulster Bank, an Irish unit of Royal Bank of
Scotland agree to pay 9 million euros after 40 percent
of customers submitted claims, Ireland's Central Bank said on
Wednesday.
AIB, which is 99-percent state owned, this month reported an
mid-year underlying pretax profit of 1.24 billion euros.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin; editing by
Jason Neely)