DUBLIN Nov 24 State-owned Allied Irish Banks' is in a position to pay a conservative, ongoing dividend to the government and talks are continuing over when it can restart payments following the financial crisis, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"Given we are currently generating about 1 billion euros on a recurring basis and were paying 440 million to the government on non-equity instruments, we would view ourselves absolutely being in a position to pay a conservative level of dividend on an ongoing basis," Mark Bourke told a parliamentary committee.

Bourke said the 99 percent state-owned lender did not mind whether it repaid the state via dividends or a share sale and is engaged with regulators and government over its dividend policy with the objective of beginning payments as early as possible. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Adrian Croft)