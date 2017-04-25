DUBLIN, April 26 Ireland's Central Bank said on
Wednesday it had fined Allied Irish Banks 2.275 million
euros ($2.5 million) for "significant failures" in money
laundering and terrorist financing controls.
AIB was found to have failed to immediately report
suspicious transactions to police and tax authorities and to
carry out due diligence on some customers, the central bank
said.
AIB said in a statement that all the breaches took place
before July 8, 2014 and a comprehensive risk mitigation
programme had since been put in place.
Rival Ulster Bank, owned by Royal Bank of Scotland,
was fined 3.3 million euros by the central bank last year for
similar breaches.
($1 = 0.9138 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke)