DUBLIN, Sept 10 The Irish government plans to
sell a 25 percent stake in Allied Irish Banks after
elections next year and should recover 3 to 4 billion euros of
its bailout funds before taking account of the share sale, it
said on Thursday.
The rescue of AIB has cost taxpayers 21 billion euros ($23
billion), the most given to any Irish bank still trading, and
the government hopes to recover it all over a period of years,
including funds raised in the initial public offering (IPO).
Before any sale, the bank must conclude talks with European
regulators on reorganising its capital structure, including how
much the government can redeem of the 3.5 billion euros of
preference shares it owns in the bank.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said those talks would
conclude in the coming weeks, but the share sale would not take
place this year: "Next year, god willing we'll be all back in
government, we'll be selling 25 percent of AIB," he told
reporters. The government must hold an election by April.
Noonan said the government would recover 3-4 billion euros
in the next 12 months through redemption of the preference
shares, plans to redeem 1.6 billion euros worth of state-owned
contingent capital notes (CoCos) next July, and through
dividends on its shares.
The bank, which is 99 percent government owned, this year
paid the government a 280 million euro dividend on the
preference shares for the first time since they were put in
place in 2009.
"They might come into this year's figures but it's not that
important. If the markets know that it's in the system, whether
it comes in in December or January and is attributed to 2016,
the market will discount it in advance," Noonan said, referring
to when the transactions would take place.
AIB reported an underlying pretax profit of 1.24 billion
euros in the six months to June 30, up from 437 million a year
earlier and more than the 1.1 billion it made in the whole of
2014.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)