LONDON, June 13 Allied Irish Banks'
stock market listing has been fully subscribed, including the
greenshoe option, its bookrunner said on Tuesday, in a sign of
investor demand for what is set to be one of Europe's biggest
bank flotations since the 2008 financial crisis.
The price range for the initial public offering was set on
Monday between 3.90 euros and 4.90 euros. AIB plans to raise up
to 3.3 billion euros ($3.70 billion) when it sells a 25 percent
stake on the Dublin and London stock markets later this month.
The float is expected to be one of the largest IPOs on
Britain's main stock market in two decades and is seen as a test
of whether the Irish banking sector has redeemed itself in the
eyes of investors.
Dublin rescued the bank in a 21 billion euro taxpayer
bailout that began in early 2009 and the government has been
considering cashing out some of its 99.9 percent stake since
last year.
The landmark deal is also a test of investor appetite in
volatile conditions for IPOs. London has had few large listings
this year and there were a string of cancelled flotations in the
second half of 2016 after Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
The final offer price for AIB, which returned to profit
three years ago, is expected to be announced on or around June
23.
($1 = 0.8931 euros)
