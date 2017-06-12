LONDON, June 12 Allied Irish Banks does not intend to pay an interim dividend in 2017 but expects to seek permission in 2018 for a final dividend for full-year 2017, the lender's initial public offering prospectus said on Monday.

The state-owned lender plans to list on the London and Dublin stock exchanges before the end of June.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Goodman)