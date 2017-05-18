DUBLIN May 18 A mix-up in Ireland's parliament
on Thursday that allowed passage of a motion calling on the
government to delay the flotation of state-owned Allied Irish
Banks will not affect the proposed sale, Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said.
Ireland's government has appointed several banks to act as
bookrunners and global coordinators for the potential sale of a
25 percent stake in AIB, and Noonan has said the nearest window
to sell the shares runs from mid-May to early July.
The small opposition Labour Party called last week for the
sale to be delayed until the government is able to convince the
European Union to change its fiscal rules and allow the proceeds
to be used on capital investment.
Noonan opposed the non-binding motion, saying any funds
recouped would be used to pay down the state's debt. But the
motion was deemed to have passed after opposition lawmakers said
the government forgot to call a vote to oppose it.
"What happened today at the vote was a misunderstanding and
is in dispute now and there are discussions ongoing with the
Ceann Comhairle's (speaker of the lower house) office," Noonan
told parliament.
"I would remind the house that the house has already voted
for the programme for partnership government which allows for
the sale of not more than 25 percent of any bank before the end
of 2018."
Noonan's minority government appeared to have had sufficient
support to block the motion after it won the backing of the main
opposition party, Fianna Fail, ahead of the issue returning to
the lower house on Thursday.
Pearse Doherty, finance spokesman for the opposition Sinn
Fein party, said the government forgot to call a vote as it was
distracted by the succession race triggered by Prime Minister
Enda Kenny's decision on Wednesday to step down as leader of the
governing Fine Gael party.
Noonan, who said last week that market conditions were
encouraging for a sale, added that he not yet made any decision
about when or whether to proceed with the initial public
offering.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Mark Heinrich)