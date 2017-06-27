* Opportunity now stronger for further share sales-CEO
* IPO over four times oversubscribed, dominated by big funds
* Shares 7.5 percent above IPO price in stock market return
(Adds details, quotes from CEO)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, June 27 Ireland could sell more shares
in Allied Irish Banks (AIB) after an
oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO) left large funds
keen to buy more, the bank's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Shares in the majority state-owned lender opened 8 percent
higher on its return to the main Irish stock exchange on Tuesday
after the government sold a quarter of the bank it nationalised
almost a decade ago in a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) listing.
Ireland's finance minister said following the sale that he
could review a pledge to sell a maximum of 25 percent in any of
its bank shareholdings by the end of 2018 after AIB hit that
limit.
"The opportunity is now stronger. It's like all these
things, never miss an opportunity if it's there, at the moment
the one thing the government do know is there is demand," AIB
CEO Bernard Byrne told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Ultimately it's their decision but the one thing that has
become more obvious is there is lots of demand right now and the
Irish story works right now. Those things don't always exists so
if you wait for the perfect time, the market may not be there.
The market is there right now."
Byrne said investors liked the bank's business model,
Ireland's fast growing economy and the fact that AIB would have
excess capital available over the next two or three years.
Shares in the third largest European bank IPO since the
financial crisis were over four times oversubscribed when they
were sold last week. They were trading at 4.73 euros by 0815
GMT, 7.5 percent above the listing price of 4.40 euros.
The size of the IPO is set to rise to 28.75 percent after
the government included a greenshoe, or over-allotment, option.
The limit on share sales allowed for such an option to nudge it
slightly above 25 percent.
The IPO was dominated by institutions happy to take a
long-term view of the bank which Byrne said meant the
shareholder base was broadly dispersed with very few of
sufficient scale that they would have to declare the size of
their shareholding.
"A lot of large funds have a good position, not a
concentrated position. They have further to go," he said.
He said shareholders had to form their own view on how much
capital could be returned to them but added that the bank, which
is generating capital each year, plans to return its core tier
one capital ratio to 13 percent from the current level of 16
percent once it normalises its stock of non-performing loans.
The Irish government plans to use the proceeds to cut some
1.5 percent from a national debt that at 200 billion euros is
still among the highest in the euro zone by most measures.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter/Keith
Weir)