DUBLIN May 29 Ireland will have to decide in
the next 10 days on whether to press ahead with a planned
initial public offering of Allied Irish Bank or put it
off until later this year, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said
on Monday.
"The first window was from mid-May to the end of June, we're
in the middle of that window now so I'll have to make a decision
either to go ahead or to wait for the next window in the
autumn," Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.
"We're watching the markets very carefully, which are quite
benign, especially towards bank shares at present, but we're
watching other events as well that could put us off track, like
the election in the UK. The decision hasn't been made yet but
will have to be made in the next 10 days."
