DUBLIN May 9 Ireland's finance minister will
decide in the coming weeks whether to press ahead with a
long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned Allied
Irish Banks (AIB), he said on Tuesday, adding that
market conditions are encouraging.
The Irish government has appointed several banks to act as
bookrunners and global coordinators for the potential sale of a
25 percent stake in AIB and Michael Noonan has said the nearest
window to sell the shares runs from mid-May to early July.
"As we look at stock markets today, conditions are
encouraging, with bank stocks generally trading positively and
my officials inform me that the Irish macroeconomic story is
resonating well with international investors," Noonan told
parliament.
"However, we have made no decision yet to proceed, and I
will make this call in the coming weeks, based on advice from my
officials, our banking syndicate and our independent financial
adviser Rothschild."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)