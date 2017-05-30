DUBLIN May 30 Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan informed cabinet on Tuesday that he expects to make a decision in the next 48 hours on whether to launch an initial public offering of Allied Irish Bank, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said.

Ireland's government has appointed several banks to act as bookrunners and global coordinators for the potential sale of its 25 percent stake in AIB, and Noonan has said the nearest window to sell the shares runs from mid-May to the end of June.

"The minister informed the government of his process to this point. He said in the next 48 hours, he would expect to make a decision," Kenny told parliament. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)