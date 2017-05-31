DUBLIN May 31 It will probably take 8-10 years
to fully return state-owned Allied Irish Banks to
private ownership by which time the government expects to have
made a profit on its investment, Finance Minister Michael Noonan
said on Wednesday.
"I think in terms of the full sell-down of AIB, it will
probably need 8-10 years to do it in a manner to maximise the
return to the Irish taxpayer. I would foresee that the taxpayer
would be in profit by the time it's fully in private hands,"
Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.
Asked how much he intended to raise from the initial 25
percent share sale announced on Tuesday, Noonan said he would
not be nominating an amount that could "give investors traction
to push the value down".
Analysts estimate that the sale could raise around 3 billion
euros.
