DUBLIN, June 9 Ireland's initial public offering
of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) remains on track after
neighbouring Britain's election and a price range will be issued
in the next week or so, a spokesman for the finance ministry
said on Friday.
Dublin launched its long-awaited sale of a 25 percent stake
in the state-owned lender on May 30 and Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said the price could be driven up if Britain's ruling
Conservative party won a strong majority in Thursday's election.
"The transaction timetable was designed to cater for the UK
election. We remain on track to issue a price range prospectus
over the next week or so," the spokesman said in a statement
after the Conservatives lost their majority.
