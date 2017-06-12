DUBLIN, June 12 Shares in Allied Irish Banks (AIB) will be priced at between 3.90 and 4.90 euros when a 25 percent stake is floated in Dublin and London, valuing the state-owned lender at up to 13.3 billion euros ($14.9 billion), Ireland's finance ministry said in a statement.

The initial public offering is set to be one of Europe's largest share listings by a bank since the 2008 financial crisis. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich)