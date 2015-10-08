DUBLIN Oct 8 Allied Irish Banks has
approved almost 9 billion euros ($10 billion) of loans in the
first eight months of the year, up from 6.9 billion at the end
of June, Chief Executive Bernard Byrne said on Thursday.
The 99-percent state-owned bank, whose rescue cost taxpayers
21 billion euros, the most given to any Irish bank still
trading, has seen a rising demand for lending, with Ireland's
economy set to be the fastest growing in Europe again this year.
"We have approved almost 9 billion euros in lending to our
customers in the eight months to August. Economic momentum will
see this continue to increase as we progress through the
remainder of the year," Byrne said in the text of a speech.
The 6.9 billion euros of loans approved in the first half of
the year was up 21 percent on a year ago, although like other
banks the repayment of loans still outpaced new lending over the
period as businesses and homeowners slowly recover from the
country's debt crisis.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)