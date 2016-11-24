DUBLIN Nov 24 The Irish central bank's revised
mortgage deposit rules will help to remove blockages in the
market and are likely to lead to some necessary short-term price
rises for first-time buyers, Allied Irish Banks' chief
executive said on Thursday.
"We think it's helpful and going to help bridge the apparent
real problem, which was people's inability to gather deposits,"
Bernard Byrne told a parliamentary committee a day after the
rules were eased for first-time house buyers.
He added that prices for first-time homes are likely to rise
in the short term, some of which is necessary to encourage
properties onto the market.
