* Duffy named CEO of National Australia Bank's Clydesdale
* Clydesdale preparing for stock market listing or sale
* Clydesdale has been hit by conduct charges, bad loans
(Adds salary of former Clydesdale CEO in paragraph 15)
By Padraic Halpin and Matt Scuffham
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Allied Irish Banks (AIB)
Chief Executive David Duffy is leaving to run National Australia
Bank's troubled British business which he will try to
revive ahead of a planned sale or stock market listing.
Duffy will take over as CEO at National Australia Bank's
Clydesdale Bank within the next few months, NAB said, as it
looks at ways to leave Britain after years of poor performance
and high charges to compensate customers for mis-selling.
The announcement comes just a week after the Irish
government appointed advisers to kick off the sale of its AIB
shares. Duffy joined AIB at the end of 2011 and has guided the
99-percent state-owned bank back to profit.
NAB, Australia's fourth-biggest lender by market value, said
in October it had made an exit from Britain an "absolute
priority" and was looking at options including a sale or initial
public offering.
Duffy will need to get the business into strong enough shape
to attract investors in an already crowded market.
Virgin Money, TSB and OneSavings Bank
listed last year and the British government is also
selling its shares in Lloyds Banking Group.
Clydesdale's appeal to investors has been hit by he cost of
writing off property loans which turned sour and charges for
mis-selling loan insurance and complex hedging products.
"It does need a tidying up and presenting in a better form.
It's not as though investors don't have choice in terms of
picking up challenger banks," said Shore Capital analyst Gary
Greenwood.
SALARY GAP
NAB paid 420 million pounds ($635 million) for Clydesdale
Bank in 1987 and 900 million pounds for Yorkshire Bank three
years later.
The business has around 300 branches and industry sources
say it provides 2-3 percent of small business lending in Britain
and about three percent of personal current accounts.
Duffy will remain in position at AIB to support the board in
identifying his successor with his final departure date to be
agreed, the bank said.
Ireland's finance minister, Michael Noonan, who last week
appointed Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale of AIB,
said Duffy would leave the bank in about six months and that he
would consult AIB Chairman Richard Pym in the coming days to put
in place a process to recruit a new CEO.
Noonan said if Duffy had stayed for the next phase of the
bank's recovery, it would have meant another 4-5 years and "that
level of commitment was too long" for him.
Bank executives in Ireland are subject to a
government-imposed salary cap of 500,000 euros ($678,600). Duffy
took a pay cut as part of bank-wide wage reductions, reducing
his salary to 425,000 euros last year.
Duffy's predecessor as Clydesdale chief executive David
Thorburn, who quit earlier this month, was paid an annual salary
of 955,000 pounds. The bank declined to comment on how much
Duffy would be paid.
The appointment of an adviser last week marked a stepping
stone in Ireland's bid to begin to recover the 21 billion euros
spent on rescuing the country's second-largest bank by assets.
No transaction is expected until the second half of 2015
Noonan, who believes the state can recover the full amount
over time, said he did not expect the resignation to damage
those attempts, although Merrion Capital analyst Ciaran
Callaghan said the timing was likely to be an unwelcome
development in the sales plan.
Ireland increased its valuation of its AIB investment to
13.3 billion euros at the end of last year, meaning it will need
to sell the bank at a significantly higher value to break even.
($1 = 0.6602 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater and Conor Humphries;
editing by Jason Neely and Keith Weir)