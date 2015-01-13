DUBLIN Jan 13 Bailed-out Irish lender AIB
will meet staff on Tuesday morning to announce the
outcome of a review of its IT services which could lead to
hundreds of job cuts, the head of the Irish bank workers' trade
union said.
"We expect to hear that the bank has made a decision to
outsource a substantial number of the IT jobs," Larry Broderick,
head of the IBOA union, told RTE radio. Irish media had reported
that as many as 450 jobs could be cut.
Broderick added that any cuts were particularly concerning
"at a time when AIB has come back into profitability and
(employees have) made significant sacrifices to turn the bank
around".
A spokeswoman for AIB declined to comment on the potential
job losses. "There's an ongoing review of IT services of the
bank as previously reported in October 2013," the bank said in a
statement.
"The review is being carried out in full consultation with
the unions."
Ireland's Department of Finance, which oversaw a
21-billion-euro ($24.87 billion) bailout of AIB at the height of
the Irish crisis, on Monday announced that it had appointed
Goldman Sachs to advise on a sale of the bank and that it was
confident it would recoup its full investment.
($1 = 0.8445 euros)
