(Adds AIB statement)
By Laura Noonan
DUBLIN Jan 13 Bailed-out Irish lender AIB
is outsourcing 170 of its information technology jobs
after a review of its IT operations, but will not make any
redundancies in the area, the bank said on Tuesday.
Fears of job losses were triggered when the bank called 250
IT staff to a meeting earlier in the day to announce the results
of the review which it launched in October.
"AIB today confirmed that it is entering a process of
consultation with employee representatives to discuss the bank's
plans to outsource a number of its IT services to Eircom,
Integrity and Wipro," the bank said in a statement.
A spokeswoman said that 170 jobs were being outsourced but
there would be no redundancies. The terms and conditions of
staff transferring to the new companies will be protected in
line with European Union law.
Speaking after the talks, Larry Broderick, head of the IBOA
trade union told Irish national radio that the IBOA would begin
talks with AIB over the terms and conditions for transferring
workers.
"It may very well be that the ask for some of these members
may be difficult and voluntary redundancy may have to be
considered," Broderick told RTE radio.
Earlier Broderick had said he feared some jobs might be cut
while Irish media reports said that as many as 450 jobs could
go. Broderick said any cuts would be a particular concern "at a
time when AIB has come back into profitability and (employees
have) made significant sacrifices to turn the bank around".
Ireland's Department of Finance, which oversaw a 21
billion-euro ($24.87 billion) bailout of AIB at the height of
the financial crisis, on Monday announced that it had appointed
Goldman Sachs to advise on a sale of the bank and that it was
confident it would recoup its full investment.
Profits
After five years of bruising losses AIB turned a profit for
the first nine months of 2014 and has begun 'writing back' some
of the provisions it took against loans judged unlikely to be
repaid in full.
The bank, Ireland's second-largest by assets, has already
cut staff numbers substantially. It employed the equivalent of
11,385 full-time workers in June 2014, down 1,333 on the figure
a year earlier. In 2008, before the crisis hit, it had about
26,000 staff, of which about 10 percent were part-time.
The sharp cut in AIB's staffing, a politically-sensitive
issue for a state-owned bank in a country with historically high
unemployment, was achieved through a combination of selling off
businesses, redundancies and not replacing staff who left.
($1=0.8445 euros)
