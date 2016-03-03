DUBLIN, March 3 Allied Irish Banks' potential
return to the stockmarket later this year could be affected if
Britain decides to leave the European Union in a referendum in
June, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
The bank said in its full-year results on Thursday that a
so-called "Brexit" was "fraught with economic uncertainty" for
Ireland and said it has made contingency plans for such an
outcome.
"It could have an impact but given the size and scale of our
business in that market place (Britain), it's less likely to
have an impact but I couldn't tell," AIB's CEO Bernard Byrne
told a news conference when asked if a possible Brexit could
halt an initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter.
