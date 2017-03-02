BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBLIN, March 2 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) results and first proposed dividend since 2008 support the view that 2017 is an appropriate time to consider an IPO of the state-owned bank, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
Last year, Ireland delayed the timetable for selling a 25 percent stake in AIB, citing unfavourable market conditions, but Noonan said last month that rising bank share prices suggested the government might get the value needed.
"These results confirm the view that 2017 represents an appropriate time to consider an Initial Public Offering of AIB," Noonan said in a statement.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.