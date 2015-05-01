* AIB becomes first lender to cut rates since govt request
By Padraic Halpin
May 1 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) remained
profitable in the first quarter after clawing back more money
put aside for bad loans, the lender said on Friday, and
announced a cut to its standard variable mortgage after
political and public pressure.
After exceeding expectations with the sale of a 25 percent
stake in permanent tsb, the Irish government has turned
its attention to AIB and is considering a similarly sized sale
in the next country's number 2 lender.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said this week he would wait
until the bank's half-year results before making a decision and
AIB said on Friday its net interest margin, loan book and
capital ratios, all key measures, had increased in the three
months.
"Positive momentum has continued into 2015. The provision
write-back in the first quarter is reflective of the improving
economic environment," CEO David Duffy said in a statement,
though AIB gave no profit figures.
Irish lenders have come under pressure to cut standard
variable rate mortgages, with Noonan saying he expected them to
cede to a request to do so, while other ministers have
threatened to hike the state's annual bank levy.
While rivals have resisted the pressure, AIB said last week
it would cut rates if its performance continued to improve and
on Friday became the first lender to announce a reduction, with
cuts of between 0.25 and 0.38 percentage points set to come in
in June.
Like most Irish banks, AIB returned to profit for the first
time since the 2008 financial crisis last year after making an
overall provision writeback of 200 million euros, having
previously racked up billions of euros in provisions.
The 99.2 percent state-owned bank said it was able to write
back around 300 million euros in the first quarter as its total
stock of impaired loan volumes fell 1.7 billion from the end of
2014, to stand at just over 20 billion euros.
Its net interest margin, excluding government guarantee
fees, rose to 1.87 percent, while net loans increased marginally
to 64 billion euros, although, like rival Bank of Ireland
, this included positive foreign exchange movements.
The bank, looking for a replacement for Duffy who announced
plans to leave in January, said its Core Tier 1 capital, a
measure of financial strength, increased to 12.2 percent from
11.8 percent at the end of December under the so-called fully
loaded Basel III ratios.
