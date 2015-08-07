DUBLIN Aug 7 Allied Irish Banks (AIB)
almost tripled its first-half profits as it clawed back money
put aside for bad loans, increased margins and reduced costs.
The bank on Friday reported an underlying pretax profit of
1.24 billion euros to June 30, up from 437 million a year
earlier and more than the 1.1-billion-euro profit it made for
the whole of 2014.
The rescue of state-controlled AIB has cost taxpayers 21
billion euros, the most given to any Irish bank still trading,
and the government hopes to recover it all, beginning with a 25
percent stake sale later this year or more likely next.
"Whilst any decision on a future sale of AIB is entirely one
for the government, the results so far this year significantly
improve the prospects for a successful transaction whenever it
happens," AIB Chairman Richard Pym said, describing the results
as "significantly" ahead of the bank's expectations.
Like most Irish banks, AIB last year returned to profit for
the first time since the 2008 financial crisis and began writing
back some of the billions of euros in provisions it had racked
up before Ireland's economy began to recover strongly.
The 99.2-percent state-owned bank said it was able to take
an overall provision writeback of 540 million euros in the first
half as its total stock of impaired loan volumes fell by 4.2
billion euros to just over 18 billion euros.
Under so-called fully-loaded Basel III banking industry
rules, the bank's Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio rose to
14.1 percent of assets from 12.2 percent at the end of March.
Excluding 3.5 billion euros of government-owned preference
shares, the ratio dropped to 8.3 percent, far less than that of
Bank of Ireland.
AIB said the results would enable it to progress with talks
with the government on the appropriate capital structure.
Its net interest margin, excluding government guarantee
fees, rose to 1.92 percent, while net loans increased marginally
to 63.8 billion euros, although, like other lenders whose
repayments still outpace new lending, this included positive
foreign exchange movements.
(Editing by Jason Neely)