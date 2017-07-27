UPDATE 1-Allied Irish post-IPO profit dips on fewer one-offs

* H1 pretax profit 761 mln euros vs 1 bln euros year earlier

* Pre-provision operating profit up 48 pct, capital boosted

* No impediment to govt selling more shares -CFO (Adds quotes from CFO interview, shares)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) reported a 25 percent fall in first half profit due to few one-off gains but its capital and margins rose in its first set of results since completing Europe's largest initial public offering (IPO) of 2017.

The bank, which has posted a profit for each of the last three years and this year became the first domestically owned lender to restart dividends since the market crash, reported a pretax profit of 761 million euros, down from 1 billion a year earlier.

"We are looking at a profit that is continuing to be much more underpinned by sustainable business performance. It's a really strong performance in a performing economy," Chief Financial Officer Mark Bourke told Reuters in an interview.

Last year's figures were flattered by a 272 million euro gain from a disposal.

The bank also clawed back 211 million euros from money put aside for bad loans last year compared to 19 million in the six months to June 30.

Increases in income levels elsewhere and a 15 percent rise in new lending, most notably in Ireland's fast recovering mortgage market where approvals rose 41 percent, powered a 48 percent rise in pre-provision operating profit.

The bank's shares were up 1.3 percent at 4.97 euros at 0745 GMT to stand 13 percent higher than its listing price.

Having highlighted its level of excess capital over the next two or three years as a key selling point in last month's IPO, AIB said its core tier one capital ratio rose to 16.6 percent from 16.0 percent at the end of March.

That was significantly above its medium term target of 13 percent and Bourke said the bank would return that excess capital to shareholders in the first part through normal dividends, likely beginning at full year 2017, with the remainder available via special buybacks or other means.

The bank's net interest margin grew to 2.54 percent from 2.46 percent in the first quarter while its impaired loans fell by 1.3 billion euros to a still high 7.8 billion.

Bourke said the first available window for the state to sell more shares in AIB would likely follow the publication of full year results early next year.

He said there was nothing impeding the government following up on its sale of an initial 29 percent which raised 3.4 billion euros ($3.9 billion).

"The key thing is that the demand was exceptionally strong and the quality of book was phenomenal. That all underpins the ability of the government to make a move at any stage once the (six-month) lock-up is completed," he said.