DUBLIN, April 27 Equity markets are in a good
place for Allied Irish Banks to launch an initial public
offering, Chief Executive Bernard Byrne said on Thursday.
Ireland has appointed several banks to act as bookrunners
and global coordinators for the potential sale of a 25 percent
stake in AIB and has said the nearest window to sell the shares
would be between mid-May and early July.
"You need a few things to align. We have them all aligning
at this point in time and markets are the variable so I
certainly wouldn't be saying anything other than it's a good
time, given the market," Bernard Byrne told reporters.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)