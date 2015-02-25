BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
Feb 25 Allied Irish Banks Plc
* Irish Fin Min says will sell AIB stake late this year at earliest; will sell no more than 25 percent 'in first instance' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago