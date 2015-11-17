DAKAR, Nov 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tracking mobile
phone calls and texts to pinpoint and map out poverty in
developing countries could provide aid agencies and governments
with better data to help those most in need, researchers said on
Tuesday.
Mobile phone records offer more current and in-depth data
than traditional poverty maps that are based on census and
household surveys released after a time lag, said scientists at
the University of Buffalo in the United States.
The greater the flow of information to and from a region,
the less likely the area is to suffer from poverty, said the
researchers, who are working with Senegal's government and
telecom firm Sonatel to develop the model in the West African
nation.
"Mobile phones provide us with an unprecedented amount of
information... but the lack of data in underdeveloped countries
is a serious concern," said researcher Neeti Pokhriyal.
"It impedes development and disaster relief, as well as
efforts to provide hundreds of millions of people with basic
necessities of education, health and livelihood."
Using data of where calls and texts are made and received in
Senegal, researchers broke down an existing poverty map, which
divided the country into 14 regions, into 123 areas.
Researchers aim to expand on this map to focus on individual
communities, and provide specific information on women, the
elderly and other marginalised communities, Pokhriyal said.
Senegal has one of the highest rates of mobile phone use in
West Africa - there are 99 mobile subscriptions per 100 people -
according to the latest figures from the World Bank.
Yet relying on mobile data alone may exclude certain groups
like children who do not own phones and omit information on
issues like malnutrition and child mortality - thus it should be
used to build upon existing poverty maps, the researchers said.
Mobile phone records represent the most "cutting-edge"
approach for governments to learn more about those most in need,
said Elizabeth Stuart, research fellow at the Overseas
Development Institute thinktank in London.
"Census and household surveys have really big gaps in them
and don't cover the poorest and most marginalised populations -
the very people governments are committed to reaching with the
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," she said.
The United Nations adopted in September the set of 15-year
objectives, addressing issues from poverty to climate change,
which include a drive for better data in developing countries.
Senegal ranks 163 out of 187 countries on the annual U.N.
Human Development Index, and almost 30 percent of its 14 million
people live on less than $1.25 a day.
