LONDON, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world's
rich donor nations must increase their overseas aid budgets and
reverse the trend of declining funding for the poorest countries
in order to meet a global goal of ending poverty by 2030, an
advocacy group said on Tuesday.
Yet governments of the least-developed countries must also
contribute by committing to a minimum level of spending to
provide basic services, including health and education, for
everyone within five years, the ONE Campaign said in a report.
As world leaders prepare to meet at a development finance
summit in Addis Ababa in July, ahead of agreeing a new set of
development goals later this year, ONE said 2015 could be a
pivotal year for the world's most vulnerable people.
The United Nations is expected to adopt 17 Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) in September, which will replace the
eight existing Millennium Development Goals and address issues
such as healthcare, education, water, energy and climate change.
"Despite multiple summits to debate these issues, there's a
shocking lack of global leadership to deliver genuine, life
changing commitments for the world's poorest and hardest to
reach," said Eloise Todd, ONE's global policy director.
"New global goals which could set out the roadmap to end
extreme poverty will be worth little if leaders fail to back
them with an ambitious financing plan," she said.
Official development aid (ODA) from the 28 member countries
of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) was stable in
2014, after hitting an all-time high in 2013, but aid to the
poorest countries continued to fall, according to the DAC.
Less than a third went to the least developed countries,
most of which are in sub-Saharan Africa, where almost half of
the population live in extreme poverty on less than $1.25 a day,
said ONE, which was co-founded by Irish rocker Bono.
Increasing that share of the aid to 50 percent would have
made an extra $26.5 billion available last year for the world's
poorest people, the report found.
ONE also urged the DAC countries to meet the United Nations
target of spending 0.7 percent of their national wealth on ODA
by 2020. Only Britain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Luxembourg
have met the target to date, according to the DAC.
Governments of the least-developed countries should increase
domestic revenues, by implementing fair tax policies and curbing
corruption, to help them address a funding gap of $34.5 billion
to deliver basic social services to everyone by 2020, ONE said.
They should also invest in agriculture and energy to support
sustainable growth, and focus on investments in women and girls,
who are more effective at lifting communities out of poverty
than men, the report said.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert; Editing by Ros Russell)