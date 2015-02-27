WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
M icrocredit is no panacea for lifting millions of people from
poverty, leading economists said on Friday in releasing research
from seven countries that challenges a key development tool.
For over 15 years, extending microloans to very poor people
has been hailed as a path out of poverty, especially for women.
Microcredit, pioneered by Muhammad Yunus, founder of Grameen
Bank in Bangladesh and winner of the 2006 Nobel peace prize, has
been promoted by development agencies as a route to self
improvement for very poor families considered too risky by
traditional banks.
Microfinanciers make tiny loans to small-scale
entrepreneurs, who usually belong to a borrowers' club that
guarantees repayment. The idea is a family will invest in its
business, generate more income and break out of aid dependency.
The industry, which has expanded dramatically since 1997,
had reached 137.5 million families by 2010, according to
Microcredit Summit Campaign, a non-profit which brings together
microfinance practitioners.
But economic studies spanning four continents and seven
countries conducted between 2003 and 2012 found that microcredit
fell well short of its promise, and there was no clear evidence
it reduces poverty.
Business profits, household living standards, women's
empowerment and poverty levels were little changed for
entrepreneurs who took out loans. Demand for loans was weaker
than bankers expected and there was no sign of more money spent
on child welfare, economists Abhijit Banerjee from Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, Dean Karlan of Yale University and
Jonathan Zinman of Dartmouth College, said in an overview.
The findings should prompt a rethink by donors on how they
tackle poverty, they said.
"Microcredit has some important benefits, but for donors
there are better options than the standard microloans. Let
investors do the basic lending and use donor money to innovate,"
Karlan added.
He and five other economists will present their research on
Friday at a conference in Washington on the future of financial
services for the poor.
OTHER BENEFITS
Potential benefits from microlending included expanding
labour options, boosting business size and helping families
manage their budgets, especially for large purchases, they said.
Women's power to make decisions also showed slight improvement
in some cases.
Justin Loiseau, researcher at Innovations for Poverty
Action, said this suggested that microcredit was most effective
in improving people's freedom of choice in how they earn and
spend their money.
The researchers said they found little evidence that
microlending was predatory and captured the poor in a debt trap
-- charges levelled by the industry's harshest critics.
One study examined lending in Hyderabad by Spandana, one of
India's fastest growing microfinance institutions, by comparing
communities that had access to microloans with those that did
not. After three years it found that most small businesses that
borrowed saw no difference in profits.
Similar findings came from randomised studies in Morocco,
Mexico, Mongolia, Ethiopia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the
Philippines.
(Reporting by Stella Dawson; Editing by Emma Batha)