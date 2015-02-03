LONDON, Feb 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It will take
100 years for some of the world's poorest people to get basic
healthcare, sanitation and education services, unless the
current approach to aid is radically changed, said a report
published on Tuesday.
Development agencies need to be more innovative and
flexible, learn lessons from the world of business and shift
focus from volume to quality, said a report by the British
think-tank the Overseas Development Institute (ODI).
"For too many poor people, the question is not whether they
will have access to services by 2015 or even 2030, but by 2090
or even later," Leni Wild, lead author of the report said in a
statement.
In 2015, development goals set at the start of the new
millennium will expire with many targets - including some on
sanitation and health - unmet.
Without changes to development practices, efforts to reach
new goals to be set this year will simply repeat the same failed
pattern.
For example, Kenya, one of the fastest growing economies in
sub-Saharan Africa, will not provide sanitation for all of its
people for another 150 years.
In Ghana, it will be 76 years until all women have access to
a skilled health professional at birth, the report said, citing
UNESCO figures.
Across sub-Saharan Africa, boys from healthy urban families
will be completing primary school education 65 years before all
girls from poor rural families will have the same opportunities.
The current "one size fits all" approach to aid doesn't
recognise political realities or the competence of certain
countries to deliver donor-funded aid programmes, said ODI.
Development agencies should learn from failures and take a
problem-solving approach well recognised in other sectors such
as business start-ups, said ODI.
"Our research ... has shown us that projects delivering good
results are locally led, politically smart and often employ
entrepreneurial techniques," said Wild. "Looking how aid works
is more important than how much to spend."
On Monday a British parliamentary watchdog urged the
government's aid department to go "beyond aid" and to seek new
forms of cooperation with the countries it assists.
(Reporting By Magdalena Mis; Editing by Ros Russell)